Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price at C$49.43

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.34. 743,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,134. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.25. The firm has a market cap of C$49.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.