Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.17% of Upstart worth $206,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $6,251,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $949,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,501. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.