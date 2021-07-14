Brokerages Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) PT at $14.60

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research firms have commented on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPMT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,702. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

