David Travers Sells 19,411 Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CFO David Travers sold 19,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $450,141.09.

David Travers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Travers sold 248,343 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,966,860.00.

Shares of ZIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,054. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

