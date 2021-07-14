(NYSE:HARP) Major Shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology Sells 15,907 Shares

(NYSE:HARP) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.18, for a total transaction of 321,003.26. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 68,262 shares of stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.04, for a total transaction of 1,436,232.48.

On Thursday, May 20th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 47,948 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.49, for a total transaction of 982,454.52.

On Thursday, May 27th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 17,159 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.22, for a total transaction of 346,954.98.

