Grant Pickering Sells 14,902 Shares of (NYSE:PCVX) Stock

(NYSE:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.11, for a total transaction of 329,483.22.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 15,098 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.13, for a total transaction of 334,118.74.

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 23.09, for a total transaction of 320,096.67.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Grant Pickering sold 1,137 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.05, for a total transaction of 25,070.85.

