HYCON (HYC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,091.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $337,145.22 and $46,091.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00069605 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,264,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,264,493 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

