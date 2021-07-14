Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 575 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at C$95,167,143.84.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.86 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,480. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

