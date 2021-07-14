Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,704,000 after acquiring an additional 445,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54,175.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,787 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

