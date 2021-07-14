Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. 42,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.