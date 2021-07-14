Financial Architects Inc Buys 12,774 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,885,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

