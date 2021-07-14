Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 1.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 47,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

