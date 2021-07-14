Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $103.85. 3,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,920. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

