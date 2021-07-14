Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.