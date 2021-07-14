GSI Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 3.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

AMH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,480. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.