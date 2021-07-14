GSI Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,933 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

