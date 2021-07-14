Altimeter Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Altimeter Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118,000 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.5% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $76,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $108.69. 260,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,794. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

