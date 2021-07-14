Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

