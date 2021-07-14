Cannell Capital LLC Has $18.61 Million Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares during the quarter. EMCORE makes up 4.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 9.25% of EMCORE worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $9,555,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,205. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $338.56 million, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

