Veritable L.P. Sells 230 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $630.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

