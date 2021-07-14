Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $173.39 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

