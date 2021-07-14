Veritable L.P. Sells 10,935 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

