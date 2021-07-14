Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 921,438 shares.The stock last traded at $21.60 and had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

