Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

DHR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,882. Danaher has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $280.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

