Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $6.76 Million Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 684,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCKA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,971,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ VCKA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.