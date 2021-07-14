Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $8.15 Million in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 806,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.14% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

