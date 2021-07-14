Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 600,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU remained flat at $$10.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,478. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

