The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the quarter. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 1,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,457. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.23.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.