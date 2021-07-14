Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

E stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 2,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,757. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

