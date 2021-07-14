Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,638. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.