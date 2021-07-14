Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,522 shares of company stock worth $283,698. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 16,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

