The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.67. 63,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

