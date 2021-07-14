Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 139,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

