Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $16,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000.

Shares of HIIIU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 26,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,468. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

