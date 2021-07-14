Orchid Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $205.40 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,402,109 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

