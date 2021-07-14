BCJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.5% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after buying an additional 415,767 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 642,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,652,000 after purchasing an additional 278,802 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. 15,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,951. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

