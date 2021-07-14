Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $102.13 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,349 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $102,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

