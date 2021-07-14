Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $112.38 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.26% of Public Storage worth $112,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $314.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.