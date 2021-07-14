Lunyr (LUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,156.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $423,894.94 and $1,156.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

