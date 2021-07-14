BTC Lite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $30,785.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

