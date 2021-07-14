Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,981 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $126,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

