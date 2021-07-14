Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $146.12 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $146,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,997 shares of company stock valued at $256,800,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

