Veritable L.P. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

