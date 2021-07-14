Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 45,653 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $233,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,553. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $316.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.