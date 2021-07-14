Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Hits $1.14

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $295.06 million and approximately $43.87 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00116939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00152483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,921.71 or 1.00251401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.91 or 0.00949822 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

