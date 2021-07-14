Metronome (MET) Price Tops $2.76 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and approximately $89,256.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00008392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00116939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00152483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,921.71 or 1.00251401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.91 or 0.00949822 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,211,721 coins and its circulating supply is 11,925,347 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

