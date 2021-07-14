Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 320,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 160,545 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 3,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

