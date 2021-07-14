CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. 9,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

