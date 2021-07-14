Veritable L.P. Sells 356 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 891,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

