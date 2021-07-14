Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 26,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

